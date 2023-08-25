Marana looks to expand art community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — The Town of Marana is working to fill two seats in a public art review committee and hoping to get public art designed throughout the community.

This past year, they unveiled an art installation at a roundabout off Sandario Road.

"We're working to establish a public art committee which would establish a public art review committee which will help to identify the different locations as well as the different type of art that's out there," Marana Development Services Director Jason Engell said. "So we're looking for a couple of residents from the local art community to join us as that overall review process."

For more information, please visit the committee's public art page.