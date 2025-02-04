Watch Now
Marana High School teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of minor

A Marana High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Marana High School contacted Marana Police on Monday, Feb. 3, about a sexually explicit photo exchange between a student and a teacher, according to a news release from Marana PD.

A note sent out to students from Marana Unified School District said a student reported the exchange to administrators.

Marana PD conducted an investigation, developing enough probable cause to arrest the teacher, identified as Breyden Main. Main had been employed by MUSD since July of 2019, the news release said.

Main was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

