Marana High School Choir presents "Marana Does Bernstein"

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Marana High School's choir program kicked off the pre-opening event for the Tucson Desert Song Festival (TDSF) "Bernstein at 100: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Leonard Bernstein." They performed their first student symposium "Marana Does Bernstein."

The symposium featured two of Marana's six choirs performing selections from the musical West Side Story and Bernstein's Chichester Psalms.

Marana High School Choir will perform again on January 22, as part of the festival "Leonard Bernstein's Jewish Heritage Symposium", with Jamie Bernstein, at the Tucson Jewish Community Center at 7:00 pm.

TDSF runs from January 16 through February 4th, 2018. The festival will present 30 events honoring Bernstein at 100. Upcoming events can be found here.