Marana flyover to honor fallen Marines continues despite social distancing

MARANA, Ariz. — April 8th, 2000 presented the community of Marana a tragedy, 19 Marines killed in a night time training mission.

20 years later a different kind of challenge to face: a global pandemic.

For pilots from the 'Scorpion Formation Flying Team' that wasn't enough to stop them from what's become a yearly tradition, performing a flyover above a memorial that honors the memory of marines fallen.

This, despite the cancellation of a memorial ceremony that's taken place at the regional airport most years since that accident.

"If we follow CDC guidelines, we can still do our 'missing man' formation and not let this tragic event go silent, said Carl Brownd, flight coordinator.