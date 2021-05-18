Marana Cares Mobile offering free meals for students this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Cares Mobile announced its summer 2021 schedule Tuesday.

The service that offers free meals to students during school breaks will run from May 24 through July 23 this summer.

"Marana Cares Mobile meets these critical needs during school breaks and summer months so students are better prepared to return to school ready to learn," the district said in a statement.

Students can find Marana Cares Mobile in two locations:

SE corner of Sandario Rd. and Anthony Rd. | 11:00 - 12:00 pm

16560 W. El Tiro Rd. (El Tiro Rd. & Anway Rd) | 12:30 - 1:30pm

For more information on the program, call 520-682-4756.