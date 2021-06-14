MAP: Cooling stations available around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is expecting record heat this week, with highs forecast well over 110 all week long.

Local leaders, advocates and health experts are reminding Tucsonans of the dangers of such weather -- heatstroke can hit faster than you expect and can be devastating.

If you don't have a safe place to cool down, there are a number of free cooling centers available to anyone who might need them. Check out the map below for details, as provided by the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness: