Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

MAP: Cooling stations available around Tucson

Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 17:31:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is expecting record heat this week, with highs forecast well over 110 all week long.

Local leaders, advocates and health experts are reminding Tucsonans of the dangers of such weather -- heatstroke can hit faster than you expect and can be devastating.

If you don't have a safe place to cool down, there are a number of free cooling centers available to anyone who might need them. Check out the map below for details, as provided by the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!