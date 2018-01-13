Many former school district employees wrongly blacklisted

TUCSON (AP) - Former employees of Arizona's second-largest school district by enrollment were blacklisted from ever working again for the district despite never having serious disciplinary issues on their employment records. And it's unclear why many of the ex-workers were ever put on a long-rumored blacklist or who put them on it.

The Arizona Star reports many of the former employees of the Tucson Unified School District were never told they were blacklisted.

Newly-hired district Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo ordered an audit of the list, which found only 516 had been justifiably blacklisted - they had either been fired for cause or had resigned and signed a separation agreement stating they would not be eligible to work in the district again.

The other roughly 900 employees had been wrongly blacklisted.