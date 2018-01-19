Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide on southside

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A couple is dead after an apparent murder-suicide on the city's southside, according to Tucson Police.

Sergeant Kimberly Bay with TPD says Friday morning officers were called to the 5100 block of S. River Run Dr., just south of Irvington and west of I-19. According to Sgt. Bay, an employer called police to check on a female employee after she did not show up for work.

After police tried to contact her at the home, officers entered in and found the woman and a man with obvious gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports say it appears the man shot the woman before taking his own life. Investigators say the two had been in a relationship and both lived at the home.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Their identities have not been revealed until next of kin is notified.