Man without license dies after swerving Crown Victoria into tree on east side

A 62-year-old man died after his car collided with a tree on East Golf Links Road, west of South Harrison Road, Sunday.

Tucson Police officers responded to a call at around 4:30 p.m. that a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria had been involved in a collision, according to a news release from TPD.

Upon arrival, they found Terry McCray inside the Crown Victoria with critical injuries.

Life-saving measures were administered, but McCray still died at the scene.

Tucson detectives determined that McCray was driving eastbound on Golf Links when he began swerving and lost control of his vehicle, hitting a tree in the median.

McCray did not attempt to reduce or control his speed, the news release said. Detectives are still trying to determine what caused the swerving.

McCray was not wearing his seat belt, nor did he have a valid driver's license, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.

