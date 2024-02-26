Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man wielding sword shot, killed by Pima County deputy on Southside

Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
KGUN 9
Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 12:22:43-05

A man wielding a sword in front of a Days Inn on Tucson's south side, was shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff's deputy on Saturday night, according to a news release from PCSD.

Deputies responded to a report at around 10 p.m. of a suspicious person yelling and waving a sword outside of one of the hotel rooms at the Days Inn, 4855 S. Palo Verde Road, the news release said.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to communicate with the man, who responded by removing his weapon from its sheath and advancing toward them, the news release said. One of the deputies shot and struck the man as he advanced, the news release said. The man died at the scene.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood