Man wielding sword shot, killed by Pima County deputy on Southside

A man wielding a sword in front of a Days Inn on Tucson's south side, was shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff's deputy on Saturday night, according to a news release from PCSD.

Deputies responded to a report at around 10 p.m. of a suspicious person yelling and waving a sword outside of one of the hotel rooms at the Days Inn, 4855 S. Palo Verde Road, the news release said.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to communicate with the man, who responded by removing his weapon from its sheath and advancing toward them, the news release said. One of the deputies shot and struck the man as he advanced, the news release said. The man died at the scene.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the investigation.