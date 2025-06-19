Man whose son was found dead in Picture Rocks mobile home pleads to child abuse

Recently released court documents in the Joseph Gregory Antonsen case, the Picture Rocks man whose son was found decomposing in the family mobile home, show that Antonsen changed his plea in May to guilty on two amended counts of child abuse.

The first guilty plea was for child abuse in the second degree (attempt). The second guilty plea was for child abuse; reckless circumstances likely to cause serious physical injury or death; domestic violence.

Both counts of child abuse are class three felonies, according to the court documents.

Antonsen was initially charged with two felony counts of child abuse and one felony count of negligent homicide after his 9-year-old son was found dead on a couch by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 25.