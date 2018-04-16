Man who threatened Martha McSally expected to be sentenced this week

TUCSON, Ariz. - The man who called in death threats to Congresswoman Martha McSally is expected to be sentenced this Wednesday.

Steve Martan pleaded guilty last September as part of a plea deal to reduce his sentence.

He faces up to two years in prison, followed by up to nine years of probation.

Martan claims he was just trying to vent his frustrations when he left those threatening voicemails last May.

His sentencing has been pushed back a number of times.

