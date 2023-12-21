Man who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times in Tucson prison indicted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man accused of stabbing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times in a federal correctional facility in Tucson has been indicted by a Grand Jury.

Charges against John Turscak include attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Turscak attacked Chauvin with an improvised knife on Nov. 24, according to court documents. Turscak told FBI agents that he had been thinking about assaulting Chauvin for about a month because Chauvin was a high-profile inmate.

Turscak said he attacked Chauvin on the day after Thanksgiving, commonly known as Black Friday, because Black Friday was symbolic with the Black Lives Matter Movement, documents said.

Chauvin, who survived the attack, is in prison on charges relating to the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died in 2020 after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers, including Chauvin, who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.