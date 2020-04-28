Man who shot, wounded officers released from prison in 2019

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and accused of shooting and wounding three police officers during two confrontation is an ex-convict released from prison a year earlier.

Chandler police say 35-year-old Rigoberto Jimenez on Monday allegedly shot one officer during an encounter and allegedly later shot two officers among those searching for Jimenez after he fled into a nearby home.

One officer suffered a leg wound and the other two escaped serious injury because bullets struck an armored vest or other equipment.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, Jimenez was released from a Tucson prison last April after serving sentences for convictions that included aggravated assault and armed robbery.

