Man who killed former girlfriend's sister sentenced, following plea agreement

The man accused of killing the sister of a woman who broke up with him in 2023 was sentenced to 54.5 years in prison after entering into a plea agreement.

According to court documents obtained by KGUN 9, Avanti Antonio Pitko pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder; burglary 1st degree-residential structure, dangerous nature, domestic violence; and arson-occupied structure, dangerous nature, for the shooting death of Bailea Rae McDermott.

According to an interim complaint filed in 2013, Pitko had been dating Bailea Rae's sister. A day after she ended their relationship, police say Pitko began committing acts of vandalism and arson against the sister, some of which were caught on camera.

The complaint says the two sisters, who lived together, planned to arrive home together on Thursday, April 6, after sharing their concerns about Pitko's actions. Around 5:30 p.m. that day, Bailea Rae's sister found her shot dead inside their shared residence.