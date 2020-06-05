Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man who killed 3 at El Grande Market in '92 asks AZ Supreme Court for parole

items.[0].videoTitle
A man imprisoned for killing three people in 1992 is asking Arizona's Supreme Court for a chance at parole.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 14:28:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man imprisoned for killing three people in 1992 is asking Arizona's Supreme Court for a chance at parole.

Martin Soto-Fong is serving life without the chance of parole for killing three people at the El Grande Market. He was 17-years-old.

Soto-Fong's attorney says his client should get a chance at parole because of how young he was when he committed the crime.

"I think similarly here the court should remand the sentences that these petitioners and afford them a reasonable opportunity to retain release based upon demonstrating growth and maturity," the attorney said.

It's not clear when the Arizona Supreme Court will rule on the request.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.