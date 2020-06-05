Man who killed 3 at El Grande Market in '92 asks AZ Supreme Court for parole

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man imprisoned for killing three people in 1992 is asking Arizona's Supreme Court for a chance at parole.

Martin Soto-Fong is serving life without the chance of parole for killing three people at the El Grande Market. He was 17-years-old.

Soto-Fong's attorney says his client should get a chance at parole because of how young he was when he committed the crime.

"I think similarly here the court should remand the sentences that these petitioners and afford them a reasonable opportunity to retain release based upon demonstrating growth and maturity," the attorney said.

It's not clear when the Arizona Supreme Court will rule on the request.