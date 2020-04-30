Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man who handed gun to 15-year-old arrested after son shot

Phoenix police say a 21-year-old man was arrested after his 4-year-old son was shot and critically wounded when the father handed a gun to his 15-year-old brother and it discharged.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 15:23:10-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 21-year-old man was arrested after his 4-year-old son was shot and critically wounded when the father handed a gun to his 15-year-old brother and it discharged.

The young son of Jose Adame Solis remained in critically condition Thursday. Police say Solis on Wednesday was showing his handgun to his younger brother inside a residence where the younger child was nearby.

According to police, the gun discharged as it was being mishandled by the 15-year-old, after Solis handed it to him. Police say Solis called 911 and drove his son to a hospital. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Solis who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.