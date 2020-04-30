Man who handed gun to 15-year-old arrested after son shot

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 21-year-old man was arrested after his 4-year-old son was shot and critically wounded when the father handed a gun to his 15-year-old brother and it discharged.

The young son of Jose Adame Solis remained in critically condition Thursday. Police say Solis on Wednesday was showing his handgun to his younger brother inside a residence where the younger child was nearby.

According to police, the gun discharged as it was being mishandled by the 15-year-old, after Solis handed it to him. Police say Solis called 911 and drove his son to a hospital. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Solis who could comment on his behalf.

