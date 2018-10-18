Man who fell into Arizona mine in good condition

AGUILA, Ariz. - A hospital spokeswoman says a man who fell into an old abandoned mine shaft in Arizona is in good condition awaiting surgery for two broken legs.



Alexis Kramer-Ainza of Banner University Medical Center Phoenix says John Waddell will undergo an operation later Thursday.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office earlier reported Waddell's Wednesday rescue from the 100-foot (30-meter) shaft in the town of Aguila, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.



Sheriff's officials say the man fell into the shaft Monday and was found two days later by someone who heard his calls for help. They say a medic was lowered in to treat the man before lifting him out of the shaft on a metal gurney.



It's unclear how the man fell into the shaft.

