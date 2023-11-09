Man who allegedly set fire to Tucson Police van arrested

An arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which a Tucson Police Department van was vandalized and set on fire Wednesday.

57-year-old Anthony Charles Washington has been booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and endangerment.

The suspect allegedly set fire to the van at around 7:30 p.m., which was quickly put out by a fire extinguisher. The front passenger seat and the window were the only parts of the van damaged, according to TPD.

Washington was located walking away from the van by the Tucson Police Air Unit.

