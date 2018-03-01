Man to hike Arizona Trail to raise money for Alzheimer's

"I'm trying to find a cure for Alzheimer's with hopes they find it before my kids get to my age," says Gardner.
The Arizona Trail runs 800 miles - from South of Tucson and ends at the Utah border. The journey is expected to be completed in 6-7 weeks.
Gardner says, "I'm packed and ready to go - figure I will get my supplies along the way and stop in the towns."
The goal is to raise $5,000 for the American Alzheimer's Association with hopes of raising more.
Gardner says, this disease deteriorates a persons health and wipes away precious memories of a lifetime which is something he has seen first hand with five family members diagnosed with the disease.
"The biggest thing is watching their loved one - lose their memory they may not be able to remember who you are at any given day," says Gardner . Adding, "what's even tougher is when it gets to the end and people start losing the memory of being able to do simple things such as eat."