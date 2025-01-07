Watch Now
Man taken to hospital following shooting near Prince and First

According to TPD, police responded to a shooting around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Prince Road.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon on Tucson's north side following reports of a shooting, according to Tucson Police Department.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East Prince Road, between Stone and First Avenues, around 1:45 p.m. Monday. They say there is "no active threat to the community" at this time.

TPD says an investigation is underway. KGUN 9 will update this article if more information is released to the public.

