Man suspected of stealing from nurses, student at Oro Valley Hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are looking for a man they say stole property from a student and the wallets of two nurses at Oro Valley Hospital.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the man broke into an employee locker room and "controlled work area" at the hospital, where the items were stolen. Police say someone spent thousands of dollars on the nurses' credit cards after they were stolen.

Police say the man left the hospital driving a Honda CRV or Pilot.

The man is described as about 6 feet tall and between 250 and 280 pounds. He was also wearing a large ring and watch in photos captured by hospital security cameras.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Detective Knapp with the Oro Valley Police Department at 520-299-4900.

----

