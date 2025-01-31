Man struck while crossing Kolb Road dies from injuries in hospital

A man who was struck while crossing South Kolb Road on Jan. 19 died from his injuries in hospital Thursday.

Cody Lawrence Hill, 65, was attempting to cross Kolb, south of Broadway at just before 8 p.m., when he was struck by a 2007 Jeep Liberty driving north, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. Hill was not in a crosswalk, marked or unmarked, at the time, the news release said.

TPD determined the driver of the Liberty, a 64-year-old female, was not impaired at the time of the crash.

This is the first pedestrian fatality of 2025, according to TPD. There had already been ten fatalities by this time last year.