Man dies after being struck by motorcycle on West Fort Lowell Road

A 60-year-old man died in hospital on Monday from injuries sustained after being struck by a motorcycle on Saturday night.

In a news release, Tucson Police said that Wayne Aaron Kimball was stepping onto West Fort Lowell Road at 11:50 p.m., just east of North Oracle Road, when he was hit by the motorcycle.

Kimball was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, the release said. The motorcyclist swerved, but was unable to avoid striking him, and was thrown from his vehicle. Both the motorcyclist and Kimball were transported to Banner University Medical Center.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, the release said. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries, and died at the hospital on Monday.

An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist did not have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement associated with his license. It also revealed that Kimball had drugs in his system.