Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after being struck by motorcycle on West Fort Lowell Road

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 13:34:09-04

A 60-year-old man died in hospital on Monday from injuries sustained after being struck by a motorcycle on Saturday night.

In a news release, Tucson Police said that Wayne Aaron Kimball was stepping onto West Fort Lowell Road at 11:50 p.m., just east of North Oracle Road, when he was hit by the motorcycle.

Kimball was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, the release said. The motorcyclist swerved, but was unable to avoid striking him, and was thrown from his vehicle. Both the motorcyclist and Kimball were transported to Banner University Medical Center.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, the release said. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries, and died at the hospital on Monday.

An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist did not have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement associated with his license. It also revealed that Kimball had drugs in his system.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today