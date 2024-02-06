Man struck, killed by car while attempting to cross Midtown street overnight

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street in midtown overnight.

The man was attempting to cross East Prince Road, just east of North Stone Avenue, shortly after midnight when he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was traveling westbound, according to Tucson Police.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, TPD said.

The driver of the Charger stopped and cooperated with the investigation. TPD determined the driver was not impaired by drugs and alcohol at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.