Man struck by car on Southside dies from his injuries in hospital

A 43-year-old man who was hit on Tucson's south side on Oct. 26 has died from his injuries.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Frederick Juan Barnell was attempting to cross West 22nd Street, just east of Interstate 10, at around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a white Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Sonata, a 74-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the news release said.

TPD determined the driver was not impaired at the time.

Barnell was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Nov. 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

