Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man struck by car on Southside dies from his injuries in hospital

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
An adult male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run, according to TPD.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted
and last updated

A 43-year-old man who was hit on Tucson's south side on Oct. 26 has died from his injuries.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Frederick Juan Barnell was attempting to cross West 22nd Street, just east of Interstate 10, at around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a white Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Sonata, a 74-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the news release said.

TPD determined the driver was not impaired at the time.

Barnell was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Nov. 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: A New Chapter
Find the stories in your neighborhood