Man struck by a car on Southeast side last week dies from his injuries

A man who was struck by a car last week on Tucson's south-east side died from his injuries Tuesday.

68-year-old Alfred T. Diaz was in the eastbound lane of East Irvington Road at just before 11 p.m., when he was struck by a Honda CR-V traveling in the same lane, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. Diaz was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, who was not injured, stopped and cooperated with authorities. TPD determined the driver, a 68-year-old male, was not impaired at the time, the news release said.

Detectives are working to determine if Diaz was walking in the roadway or attempting to cross Irvington. He was not in a crosswalk and there is no street lighting in that area, according to the news release.