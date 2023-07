An alleged art thief is on the loose in Oro Valley.

Oro Valley Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday, July 24, that it was looking for a man suspected of walking into El Conquistador Tucson on North Oracle Road, taking two pieces of art off of the wall, and leaving with them.

OVPD provided a photo of the man they suspected of stealing the paintings (above). Anyone with information is asked to call OVPD at 1-520-229-4900 and ask for Detective Knapp.