TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Rattlesnake Bridge Tuesday morning.

According to the Tucson Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He has since been transported to a local hospital.

TPD says it does not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information about this incident, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.