Man stabbed during large fight at Laos Transit Center

A man was stabbed at the Laos Transit Center on Tucson's south side Tuesday night.

Tucson Police officers responded to reports of several people fighting, one reportedly with a knife, at the center, at around 9:30 p.m., according to TPD.

Officers arrived to find a victim with stab wounds to his arm. He was transported to a hospital for further treatment, TPD said.

A security guard who was on site said that there was a group of people violently fighting, TPD said.

The suspects fled before police arrived. Officers were unable to locate them.

The investigation is ongoing.