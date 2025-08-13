Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man stabbed during large fight at Laos Transit Center

LaosTransitCenter.jpg
KGUN 9
LaosTransitCenter.jpg
Posted

A man was stabbed at the Laos Transit Center on Tucson's south side Tuesday night.

Tucson Police officers responded to reports of several people fighting, one reportedly with a knife, at the center, at around 9:30 p.m., according to TPD.

Officers arrived to find a victim with stab wounds to his arm. He was transported to a hospital for further treatment, TPD said.

A security guard who was on site said that there was a group of people violently fighting, TPD said.

The suspects fled before police arrived. Officers were unable to locate them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood