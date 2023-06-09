Man sought after shooting on northwest side

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting two people near West Cortaro Farms Road and North Hartman Lane on Friday, June 9.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carondelet Marana Hospital at about 2:34 a.m. to investigate a shooting in which two adults, a man and a woman, were injured, according to a press release issued by PCSD. The two individuals drove themselves to the hospital. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Upon interviewing the victims, the deputies learned the shooting took place on the 4200 block of West Calatrava Avenue. Detectives, working with Pima Regional SWAT, served a warrant at the suspect's address. The suspect was not on the property at the time.

PCSD continues to look for the suspect, identified as 45-year-old William Vick. A photo of the suspect is below. Anyone with information on Vick's whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.