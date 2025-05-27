Watch Now
Man shot to death on Southside; suspect in custody

Police
Stock image of police lights.
Police
One man is dead after a shooting on Tucson's south side Monday.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of South Nogales Highway at approximately 3:30 p.m.

They arrived to find 59-year-old Randy Schultz dead at the scene.

41-year-old Eduardo Bustamante was identified as a suspect, the news release said. He was detained without incident and subsequently arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

