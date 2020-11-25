Man shot to death following verbal argument near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened near midtown November 22.

Officers responded to the area 1100 Block of North Stone Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire near N. Stone Ave. and E. Helen St., police say. Officers from the Pima Community College Police Department also responded where they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers rendered aid to the victim, until Tucson Fire medics arrived. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Andres Adrian Trujillo. Next of kin was notified.

After officers searched the area, they detained a man running from the scene, according to TPD. Detectives responded to continue the investigation, where it was learned that the Trujillo and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument in a business parking lot, which continued into a nearby alleyway.

The detained suspect was identified as 27-year-old Michael Allen Grant, police say. After Grant was interviewed, he was identified as the shooting suspect.

He is facing second-degree murder charges and is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME.