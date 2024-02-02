Man shot to death at Southside apartment complex

A 33-year-old man was found dead in the common area of the Riverview Villas apartment complex at 1310 W. Ajo Way, Wednesday morning.

Tucson Fire was called to the apartments to render aid to a man who was unresponsive just after 7 a.m., according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found the body of Devon Craig Frank with obvious signs of trauma. He was declared dead at the scene, the news release said.

Tucson Police responded to the scene and notified Frank's family. An autopsy determined Frank died from a gunshot wound, the news release said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

