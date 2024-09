TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An adult male has been shot near Pima and Wilmot according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD said he has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday according to TPD.

TPD confirmed no suspects are in custody.

"An investigation is underway and details remain limited at this time," TPD said.