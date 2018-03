TUCSON, Ariz. - A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near 6th Ave. and Michigan Dr. Saturday night.

Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department say the man is in his late 20s or early 30s.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Tucson Police are investigating at the scene.

