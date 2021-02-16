Menu

Man shot, killed following argument on Tucson's west side

Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the west side Monday night.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the west side Monday night.

Officers responded to the are of 700 block of W. Silverlake Road around 4 p.m. for a welfare check, TPD says. Once officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot trauma, where they began rendering aid until Tucson Fire medics arrived. Shortly after TFD arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Javier Alonzo Monge.

Detectives responded to the scene, where it was learned that Monge got into an argument with some individuals that knew each other, according to TPD. A confrontation took place and shots were fired.

Police say Monge was seen running from the area and was later found on Silverlake Rd.

There are no suspects in custody, TPD says.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME.

