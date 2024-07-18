Man shot, killed at east-side gas station; suspect arrested

A 24-year-old man, identified as Martin Cruz Garcia, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting another man at an east-side gas station Wednesday night.

Garcia was inside the Circle K at 7510 E. 22nd St. at just after 11, when he allegedly got into an altercation with the victim, 46-year-old Damian Bryan Quinones, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. The fight moved from verbal to physical and the two moved outside, the news release said. While outside, Garcia allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Quinones, the news release said.

Both TPD and Tucson Fire rendered aid to Quinones, but he died on site, the news release said.

Garcia fled the scene, but was found soon after at a home near East 22nd and South Kolb Road, the news release said. TPD surrounded the home and called out the occupants. Garcia exited and was taken into custody, the news release said.

Garcia is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

