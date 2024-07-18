Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot, killed at east-side gas station; suspect arrested

Tucson Police Department
Faith Abercrombie
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 18, 2024

A 24-year-old man, identified as Martin Cruz Garcia, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting another man at an east-side gas station Wednesday night.

Garcia was inside the Circle K at 7510 E. 22nd St. at just after 11, when he allegedly got into an altercation with the victim, 46-year-old Damian Bryan Quinones, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. The fight moved from verbal to physical and the two moved outside, the news release said. While outside, Garcia allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Quinones, the news release said.

Both TPD and Tucson Fire rendered aid to Quinones, but he died on site, the news release said.

Garcia fled the scene, but was found soon after at a home near East 22nd and South Kolb Road, the news release said. TPD surrounded the home and called out the occupants. Garcia exited and was taken into custody, the news release said.

Garcia is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo
Find the stories in your neighborhood