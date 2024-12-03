Man shot at apartment complex on Northside dies from injuries in hospital

A man who was shot at an apartment complex on Tucson's north side last weekend died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

Tucson Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the complex, at 3450 N. Stone Ave., at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, according to a news release from TPD.

Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Heriberto Samaniego inside one of the apartments with gunshot trauma.

Samaniego was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 1, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.