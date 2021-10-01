Man shot and killed near Mission Road, police investigating as homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A homicide investigation is underway after one man was killed in Tucson Thursday night, police say.

Officers responded to S. Mission Road and W. 36th Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim with gunshot trauma.

Officers rendered aid until TFD medics arrived and took the man to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Several witnesses, including the 911 caller were found at the scene, police say. No other injuries were reported.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it is suspected that the male victim was involved in a confrontation with two adult females before the shooting, according to TPD. Detectives did speak with the two females at the scene.

On October 1, detectives were told the victim died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Sergio Edward Cabeza-Debaca. Next of kin was notified.

Police say there are no arrests or suspects being sought at this time.

Following the investigation, investigators will hand over the findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

----

