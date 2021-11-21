Watch
Man shot and killed near Mission Road, homicide investigation underway

One man was shot and killed in Tucson early Sunday morning, police say.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 13:07:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was shot and killed in Tucson early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 5505 S. Mission Road, just north of Drexel Road at around 6 a.m. for a reported shooting, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with gunshot trauma.

The victim has died from his injuries, police say. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

