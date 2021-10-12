Man shot and killed by off-duty Border Patrol agent after confrontation, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead following a confrontation that happened in Tucson, police say.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Freeway Road, near St. Mary's Road at around 9:48 p.m. for a report of an emergency broadcast of an officer needing immediate assistance from an off-duty Border Patrol Agent, according to the department. Moments later, a separate report of a shooting was reported in the same area, upon arrival, officers found an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Tucson Fire medics responded to the area to render aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He was identified as 38-year-old Edward Colin Colteaux. Next of kin was notified.

After detectives responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses, including the victim, police say it was learned that Colteaux was involved in a confrontation with another victim.

The name of the other victim has not been released.

Witnesses reported that as the confrontation intensified between Colteaux and the victim, the off-duty agent intervened, during which the agent discharged his firearm, ultimately striking Colteaux, police say. The United States Border Patrol will conduct an administrative investigation.

Police say no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

