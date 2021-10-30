Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Dodge Boulevard, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Tucson Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 2550 N Dodge Boulevard, near Flower Street at around 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man dead with gunshot trauma at scene, police say. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

An investigation is underway.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

