Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Dodge Boulevard, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Tucson Saturday morning, police say.
Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 2550 N Dodge Boulevard, near Flower Street at around 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man dead with gunshot trauma at scene, police say. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
An investigation is underway.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter