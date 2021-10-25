Watch
Man shot and injured near Stone Avenue and University Boulevard, police investigating

Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 18:38:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was shot and injured in Tucson Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Stone Avenue and University Boulevard for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police say.

At this time, there are no suspects are in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

