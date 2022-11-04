Man shoots at officers after crashing into home in Willcox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man crashed into a home, started a fire and began shooting at officers in Willcox, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Deputies say the incident happened near Fort Grant and High Desert Roads as the suspect failed to yield to police and fired at officers.

Law enforcement is looking for the suspect who fled on foot.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

