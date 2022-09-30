Man sentenced to over three years in prison for smuggling fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man living in Mexico was sentenced to 40 months in prison for attempting to smuggle fentanyl pills into the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. citizen Carlos Obed Moreno, 32, was living in Mexico when he attempted to cross through the De Concini Port of Entry in Nogales on Jan. 6, 2022.

A Customs and Border Protection officer saw a knife on Moreno's waistband and patted him down, then the officer noticed packages in Moreno's boots.

The packages held a little over 600 grams of fentanyl pills and Moreno was found to have previously pleaded guilty to Importation of Fentanyl.