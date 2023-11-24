Man sentenced to 40 months in prison for smuggling migrants in Cochise County

A Rio Rico man was sentenced to 40 months on Nov. 9 after pleading guilty in August to one count of transportation of illegal aliens for profit.

Jesus Moises Ruiz, Jr., was traveling on State Route 90 in February when he was pursued by United States Border Patrol. Ruiz, 34, accelerated his grey Chevrolet pickup truck to a high rate of speed. He then merged onto Interstate 10, and shortly thereafter exited Interstate 10, according to a news release from The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

He was located and apprehended by agents with the help of air support.

Five migrants exited Ruiz's vehicle and were also found by agents.

United States Border Patrol Agents - Sonoita Station and Homeland Security Investigations - Nogales, conducted the investigation.