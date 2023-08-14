Tucson man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly road-rage shooting

A Tucson man convicted of a deadly road rage shooting will spend the next 20 years in prison.
Justin Clark Nichols plead guilty to six charges, including second-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Savanna Narcaroti in October of 2021.
The investigation showed Nichols was riding a stolen motorcycle when he opened fire on a car carrying Narcaroti near East Glenn Street and North Alvernon Way.
A Superior Court Judge sentenced Nichols to 20 years for the murder, plus nearly ten more years with credit for time-served for five other counts.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube