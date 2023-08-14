Tucson man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly road-rage shooting

A Tucson man convicted of a deadly road rage shooting will spend the next 20 years in prison.

Justin Clark Nichols plead guilty to six charges, including second-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Savanna Narcaroti in October of 2021.

The investigation showed Nichols was riding a stolen motorcycle when he opened fire on a car carrying Narcaroti near East Glenn Street and North Alvernon Way.

A Superior Court Judge sentenced Nichols to 20 years for the murder, plus nearly ten more years with credit for time-served for five other counts.