Man sent to hospital in critical condition from Gila monster bites

A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being bitten by a Gila monster in Green Valley on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old man was attempting to move the Gila monster out of the street and onto the sidewalk at around 9 a.m. when the Gila monster bit him on both hands, according to Green Valley Fire, which responded to the call.

The man was transported to Banner University Medical Center, Main Campus.

This is the first Gila monster bite that anyone at Green Valley Fire can remember, said public information officer L.T. Pratt.