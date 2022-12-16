Watch Now
Man ruled incompetent in case involving mountain lions eating victim's remains

Daylan Jacob Thornton is charged with the first-degree murder of Steven Mark Brashear.
Posted at 9:50 PM, Dec 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One judge ruled a suspected man incompetent to understand court proceedings in a case involving mountain lions eating a victim's remains.

Pima County court documents show 24-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton was ruled incompetent and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 66-year-old Steven Mark Brashear.

In 2020, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies were called near the Pima Canyon trail, where human remains were identified to be Brashear.

Thornton will be going to court in February and is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

